(CBS4) – The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office released guidance for voters who are displaced by numerous wildfires in the state. Evacuees can pick up a replacement ballot at many voter service and polling centers.
The last day to request a ballot be mailed to you is Oct. 26.
“In addition, first responders working to combat fires, as well as voters who have been displaced by a fire can receive and return an emergency replacement ballot electronically, using Colorado’s electronic ballot delivery system,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold stated.
Our hearts go out to all the Coloradans impacted by the wildfires throughout the state. If you are a voter displaced by the fires, here is information to ensure you can still cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election https://t.co/I8SIzxlC4l
Monday, Oct. 26, is also the last day voters can send their ballot in the mail via U.S.P.S. Voters can drop off their ballot at a dropbox or VSPC.
