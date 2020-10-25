Comments
(CBS4) – Multiple coronavirus testing sites in Colorado will be closed on Monday because of the weather and expected snowy driving conditions. The following sites will be closed:
- Water World in Adams County
- Aurora Sports Park in Arapahoe County
- Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo County
- Stazio Ball Fields in Boulder County
- The Public Health Office in Fremont County
Some private providers might stay open. There are more than 50 community testing sites across Colorado providing free COVID-19 tests.
