By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Multiple coronavirus testing sites in Colorado will be closed on Monday because of the weather and expected snowy driving conditions. The following sites will be closed:

  • Water World in Adams County
  • Aurora Sports Park in Arapahoe County
  • Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo County
  • Stazio Ball Fields in Boulder County
  • The Public Health Office in Fremont County

Some private providers might stay open. There are more than 50 community testing sites across Colorado providing free COVID-19 tests.

