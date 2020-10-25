DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos fans are so dedicated, a little snow, sub-freezing temperatures and a pandemic aren’t enough to keep them away from Empower Field at Mile High.

“This is our first game coming this year,” said Carlos Barron.

With limited attendance allowed at Broncos games, season ticket holders have to come when they can. Carlos and his son, Santiago, say they came because you can’t match the energy of game day at home.

With only 5,700 fans allowed in the stadium, it probably won’t be the same.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be that same electricity,” admitted Carlos.

They didn’t think twice about coming to the game even though the weather was arctic cold.

“The weather didn’t really bother us that much.”

Being Coloradans, they know a thing or two about how to keep warm in extreme cold. Carlos says his plan of action was simple.

“Just extra layers like usual. Nothing special.”

Randy and Carolyn Sparr are seasoned veterans. They know what works for them.

“I started off by saying ‘well, it will be a long underwear day.’ Then it started dropping and I said, ‘well it will be a cover all day.’ Then it got into the teens and I said, ‘it’s going to be a long underwear and coveralls day,'” said Randy.

They say the cold doesn’t bother them a bit.

“We’re used to it.”

At kickoff the temperature was 14 degrees so it was officially the 3rd coldest Broncos game in history.