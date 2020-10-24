THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A man fired several gunshots “in close proximity” to officers from the Thornton Police Department as party-goers were dispersing early Saturday morning.
Thornton PD stated in a press release that one of its officers returned without striking the suspect. The man was apprehended after he was chased down by officers.
The man was placed in custody but no details about specific charges were announced.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
The department has placed the officer on administrative leave, per protocol.
Officers had responded to a noise complaint about the party, which was located at the Avava Eastlake Apartments, 2801 E. 120th Avenue.
Officers found “a large, loud gathering” when they arrived. The party was breaking up when the first shots were fired.
A Critical Incident Investigation Team from Adams County is conducting the investigation into the incident.