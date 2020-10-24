Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A U.S. Forest Service employee says someone broke into her company truck at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. She’s helping fight the wildfires charring hundreds of thousands of acres of Colorado.
The Embassy Suites is serving as an evacuation center for many people forced out of their homes because of the East Troublesome Fire.
Loveland Police say they responded to the break-in. They add a total of two vehicles were broken into in the parking lot.
Police say they are patrolling the area as much as they can.