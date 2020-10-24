LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A spot fire at the Cameron Peak Fire showed increased activity west of Pinegree Park on Saturday. The Canyon Lakes Ranger District reports the fire grew toward the YMCA Camp and was less than a mile from Bear Lake Road.
They add the fire is growing eastward toward Glen Haven, and crews were pulled out of the area for safety.
A spot fire from the #CameronPeakFire that started earlier today between Glen Haven and Storm Mountain. pic.twitter.com/rum6wOEEbf
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2020
The Cameron Peak Fire is now 60% contained. It has burned more than 207,400 acres.
Structure protection continues for The Retreat, Storm Mountain and Cedar Park.
The forest service also shared that Mother Nature is moving into the area in the form of snow.
#CameronPeakFire noon: Snow starting to fall near Bellaire Lakes. MMA flight data being processed to provide info on the size & location of both fires. In Division X, activity has moderated enough that crews are able to re-engage. Heavy helicopters assisting w/ water drops. pic.twitter.com/3bGG0xtIYV
— Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) October 24, 2020
While Colorado Highway 14 was reopened between Fort Collins and Walden, Coloradans and visitors are urged to avoid the highway unless absolutely necessary.
There was some confusion about preliminary evacuation orders for Allenspark. The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management clarified to say the mandatory evacuation order was incorrect, but the town remains under pre-evacuation status.
There are now mandatory evacuation orders in Boulder County.