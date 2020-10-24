EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who, they say, stole a bottle of champagne worth $252. The suspect was seen in surveillance images from the Riverwalk Wine and Spirits in Edwards on Oct. 18.
Deputies say the theft happened at around 5:15 p.m. The suspect reportedly took a 750ml bottle of Dom Perignon Vintage 2010 champagne from its box and put it in his pants and walked out the door.
They describe the suspect as a white male, about 5′ 7″, 190 lbs. with short brown hair and a thin chin strap beard. Deputies say he was wearing black pants, a black vest with a blue & white plaid shirt and had a black backpack.
You’re asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 if you have any information on this case. You can remain anonymous by calling the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS.