By Danielle Chavira
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Evergreen responded to an unattended campfire on Saturday. They say someone called 911 to report it.

Fire officials shared images of charred ground with smoke still rising. Fortunately, the fire did not grow significantly.

Officials say the fire was found on U.S. Forest Service land.

Parks in Evergreen are closed because of the extreme fire danger. There is also a fire ban in the area.

