EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Evergreen responded to an unattended campfire on Saturday. They say someone called 911 to report it.
Fire officials shared images of charred ground with smoke still rising. Fortunately, the fire did not grow significantly.
Officials say the fire was found on U.S. Forest Service land.
With a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in effect today and fuels (trees/grass) at record dry levels, now is NOT the time to ignore fire bans! Who knows what this could have become? Thank you to those who hiked in to put out the fire. #COwx https://t.co/bqM6G0aM1E
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 24, 2020
Parks in Evergreen are closed because of the extreme fire danger. There is also a fire ban in the area.
RELATED: Denver Temporarily Closes Mountain Parks Until Fire Danger Passes