Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.

49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.

Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena'There's a new name for Pepsi Center in Denver. Get ready to go to the Ball Arena.

#2 Alabama Has Won 13 Straight Against Tennessee, CBS' Brian Jones Doesn't See That Streak Breaking SaturdayThe Tide head to Knoxville to play the Volunteers this weekend, riding a long winning streak in the rivalry, one that Jones believes will continue.

Why Tim Patrick Has Become The Broncos Top ReceiverWith the Broncos riding high on a two-game winning streak, Tim Patrick has stepped up to lead the team's passing attack.