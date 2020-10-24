BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cooler weather helped firefighters gain more control of the CalWood Fire which ignited a week ago today. The fire has burned more than 10,000 acres near Jamestown and is now 66% contained.
Firefighters were met with dry and windy conditions Saturday morning as a cold front is expected to move in Saturday night into Sunday.
“Priorities will be to focus on increasing containment by improving and mopping up lines around most of the fire’s edge. As the fire backs down towards Highway 7, firefighters are patrolling and improving lines along contained portions of the perimeter,” forest service officials said on Saturday morning.
More than a dozen homes were destroyed by the fire last weekend. Officials say no additional structures have been lost.
The nearby Lefthand Canyon fire is now fully contained. It burned 460 acres near Ward.
CORRECTED VIDEO LINK: NW #BoulderCounty under evac WARNING for #EastTroublesomeFire does not include #Allenspark. Latest video update from @BldrCOSheriff DC Mike Wagner explains evac warnings https://t.co/zgwy2S35Ps and #CalwoodFire road updates. pic.twitter.com/7YDs9SHQ56
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 24, 2020
The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management says northwest Boulder County is under a pre-evacuation order for the East Troublesome Fire. The warning does not include Allenspark, officials say.