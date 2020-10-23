Comments
(CBS4) – Surrounded by flames on both sides, firefighter Garrett Sullivan was able to calmly drive out of the East Troublesome Fire at Highway 125 near Buffalo Creek.
Vince Holditch is a paramedic with Grand County Emergency Medical Services and was sitting shotgun. He had to evacuate his own home.
Holditch posted a message saying Sullivan — known as “Sully” — is his hero for driving them out of the flames.
Thankfully they all made it safely.
