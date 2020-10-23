Aurora Fire Department Planning To Charge Citizens For Medical Calls, Showing Up For Car AccidentsAurora Fire Department is planning to charge citizens for medical calls and responding to car accidents.

1 hour ago

Grand County Residents Focus On Recovery As East Troublesome Fire Continues To BurnAs firefighters continue to work to contain the East Troublesome Fire, the community is already preparing for recovery.

2 hours ago

Estes Park Evacuated As East Troublesome Fire Burns Nearby15,000 have been ordered to evacuate as a dangerous fire burns nearby.

2 hours ago

East Troublesome Fire: Residents Struggle With Evacuations and LossEvacuations are still in place in Grand Lake, Estes Park and much of Grand County. Friday morning, thousands of people woke up out of their homes. The east troublesome fire jumped the continental divide yesterday.

3 hours ago

Main Street In Estes Park Is Empty As Residents Remain Evacuated Due To East Troublesome FireThere is no word yet when the evacuation for Estes Park will be lifted, the hope is forecasted snow will help with the fire and residents will be allowed back in.

3 hours ago

Colorado Has Now Had 3 Of The Largest Fires In State History In The Last Few MonthsThe Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Pine Gulch fires are now the first, second, and third largest in state history.

3 hours ago