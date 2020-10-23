LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is investigating a pursuit that ended in a crash Friday night in Lakewood. Officers responded to a menacing call in the 600 block of South Lowell Street around 6 p.m.
Investigators said two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing near the corner of South Depew Street and West Cedar Avenue. Officers said one person is in custody and a second suspect is at large.
Officers used a PIT maneuver, also known as tactical vehicle intervention, to end the pursuit. The suspect vehicle flipped and landed on its roof outside of a home.
It’s unclear if the suspects were injured. No officers were hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).