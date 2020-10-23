East Troublesome Fire: Residents Struggle With Evacuations and LossEvacuations are still in place in Grand Lake, Estes Park and much of Grand County. Friday morning, thousands of people woke up out of their homes. The east troublesome fire jumped the continental divide yesterday.

Main Street In Estes Park Is Empty As Residents Remain Evacuated Due To East Troublesome FireThere is no word yet when the evacuation for Estes Park will be lifted, the hope is forecasted snow will help with the fire and residents will be allowed back in.

Colorado Has Now Had 3 Of The Largest Fires In State History In The Last Few MonthsThe Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Pine Gulch fires are now the first, second, and third largest in state history.

Rocky Mountain National Park Has Shared First Images Of Damage To The Park Due To The East Troublesome FireFirst images and reports of damage have come in from the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Fire Danger Ahead Of SnowWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

'What A Year': Polis Visits With Evacuees of Historic Wildfire As Coronavirus Cases ClimbGov. Jared Polis toured areas devastated by two of the biggest wildfires in state history. He met with Coloradans who had fled their homes -- and the firefighters who were trying to save them.

