Our much anticipated snow storm is righ around the corner. Ahead of it, we still have quite a bit of wind to contend with. This means continued fire danger for our state. This week has been horrific with fire in northern Colorado. With the strong wind we are expecting through Saturday night, our fires most likely will continue to spread.
Red Flag Warnings are in place through 7:00 pm on Saturday for gusts up to 60 mph. This means even overnight, we could get very strong wind.
Late Saturday night, snow will start in the very northern mountains. This will get more widespread through the morning on Sunday and stick around through Monday morning for most areas.
We have a Winter Storm Watch in place starting late Saturday night for most areas. Our fire zones will get a much needed shot of moisture, with 8 to 14 inches of snow possible.
Along with the snow, bitter cold rolls in with this system. Our highs will struggle to get into the low 20s for the Front Range. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, while most mountain areas will be subzero on Sunday and Monday nights. Make sure you at least drain your sprinklers and cover any exposed pipes before we get that cold.
Just as quickly as this storm rolls in, it will be gone. We are back to the 40s on Tuesday with the 50s again by Wednesday.