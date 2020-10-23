AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Adams and Arapahoe Counties, Aurora Public Schools will return to remote learning. The change will take effect starting on Monday.
The board had previously decided that high schoolers would stay remote. That decision will be made by Monday, November 9th. If a different high school learning model is decided for high school, the start date would be Monday, November 16th.
Elementary students will stay remote through Thanksgiving.
Preschool and Kindergarten students will stay in an in-person instruction model as they did in the first quarter of the school year. Students in individualized education plans, newcomer students in early-stage English development programs, and Pickens Technical College students will remain in an in-person model.
Grab-and-Go meals will continue at any of the 47 drive-through locations from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday though Friday, and at most high schools from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.