DENVER(CBS4)- With the recent one day surge of the East Troublesome Fire of 20 miles in Grand County. The question arises as to how close that puts it to the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County?
The East Troublesome Fire exploded an additional 100,000 acres from Wednesday to Thursday morning with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
That fire expansion was enough to send flames across the Continental Divide into Rocky Mountain National Park. This brings the Cameron Peak Fire less than 10 miles from the East Troublesome.
With this proximity it is entirely possible that the two fires could merge together! The driving force for that to happen will be more wind on Thursday afternoon and another wind event possibility on Saturday before the big Sunday cold front that may bring much welcome snow and cold across Colorado.