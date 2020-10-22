(CBS4) – On Thursday morning officials at Colorado’s most popular national park took the extreme measure of closing the entire park to visitors due to the dangers posed by a devastating wildfire. Rocky Mountain National Park is closed due to the extreme fire behavior of the East Troublesome Fire, which is now listed at 125,000 acres. It burned 100,000 acres on Wednesday and crept past the park’s western edge.
All of #RMNP is closed to visitors due to fire activity on the west side of the Continental Divide. If conditions allow, an Infrared flight is planned to gauge where there is current fire activity. This is a rapidly evolving situation. Currently, air quality is hazardous #RMNP.
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 22, 2020
Officials say the air quality is hazardous within the park due to the wildfire smoke and Trail Ridge Road is not passable on the west side because of downed trees. They called the wildfire growth a “rapidly evolving situation” in a tweet.
The park closed for a short time to public access earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.