DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is on administrative leave after hitting a suspect with a patrol car early Thursday morning. Officers were investigating reports of a man with a machete on East Smith Road at 5 a.m. That’s in the northeast part of the city.
Police said that when officers tried to talk with the man, he threatened him. That’s when an officer hit the man with his car and tried to disarm him.
Police say the suspect has some serious leg injuries.
