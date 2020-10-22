FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A judge has sentenced Jennifer Katalinich to 90 days in prison, three years in a community corrections program and eight years of probation in the death of an unidentified newborn girl whose body was found in a garbage bag in Horsetooth Reservoir in 1996. The child in the cold case became known as “Baby Faith.”
The Coloradoan reported that the 43-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday after she pleaded guilty to felony charges of criminally negligent homicide resulting in negligent death of an at-risk juvenile and tampering with physical evidence.
Katalinich was arrested in November 2019 in connection with the case of a newborn found dead in the Horsetooth Reservoir west of Fort Collins on Aug. 24, 1996.
CBS4 reported back in 1996 that two boys found the child in a bag tangled in a tree stump in Horsetooth Reservoir. The coroner said the child was born alive and died of asphyxiation.
Dozens of strangers held a memorial service for “Baby Faith.” The pastor told CBS4 after news of the arrest came he “just couldn’t believe it.”
Then-Sheriff Richard Shockley said at the time: “There has been a young lady, or woman who was pregnant, who suddenly is not and doesn’t have a child, and we (hope to) talk to and see what happened.” He died in 2011 and never saw the crime solved.
