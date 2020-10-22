GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Granby has been officially placed on pre-evacuation status — but CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people in neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school to get out.

The East Troublesome Fire is raging out of control and continues to move closer and closer to town.

“Right now we know of mandatory evacuations happening in the neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school,” Leary tweeted at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations happening right now in Granby due to #EastTroublesomeFire @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/V4tehBGUiz — Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) October 22, 2020

Just minutes earlier, at about 12:45 p.m., the Grand County Office of Emergency Management posted an alert on Facebook.

“Due to extreme fire behavior this afternoon… residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate should an evacuation order be issued.”

“The Sheriff is consistently evaluating the pre-evacuation status of the Town of Granby and surrounding areas. This is NOT a mandatory evacuation order at this time,” officials stated. “As always, The Sheriff encourages anyone that needs extra time to evacuate to go ahead and start that process now.”

The East Troublesome Fire exploded in size to 125,602 acres Wednesday night. Flames from the wildfire raced through the town of Grand Lake Wednesday, and into the western territory of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Latest satellite info shows increased fire intensity on the #EastTroublesomeFire early this afternoon. The fire has jumped the Continental Divide and is now burning in the upper reaches of Rocky Mountain National Park. #COwx pic.twitter.com/6onPKwCfi4 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 22, 2020

The national park is now closed because of the fire.

Experts blamed the East Troublesome Fire’s growth on several factors: strong winds, excessively dry conditions, low relatively humidity and beetle-kill trees.

More extreme fire growth is likely.

Conditions are not in any way ideal for fighting the fire again on Thursday. Conditions remain dry and more high winds are possible.

