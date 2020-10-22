ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Communities west of Estes Park have been placed on mandatory evacuation orders as the East Troublesome Fire rages into Rocky Mountain National Park. Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith issued evacuation notices in the middle of the day Thursday. Those communities are those within the following boundaries:
“North border of Fall River Road, south border of Highway 36, west border of Elm Road, and the east border of Wonderview,” the county wrote in an emergency message. The exit route from the area for evacuees is Highway 34 eastbound.
The wildfire burned a shocking 100,000 acres on Wednesday and crept past the national park’s western territory.
The fire is within about 10 miles of the Cameron Peak Fire burn area, and some fear the two will soon merge.
As for the Cameron Peak Fire, Larimer County Sheriff’s office says some evacuations away from Estes Park will be lifted on Thursday.
Those curious about the status of their evacuations are encouraged to visit NOCOALERTS.org.