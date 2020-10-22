CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Colorado News, East Troublesome Fire, Estes Park News, Evacuations, Highway 34, Larimer County News, Rocky Mountain National Park, Wildfire, Wildfire Smoke

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Communities west of Estes Park have been placed on mandatory evacuation orders as the East Troublesome Fire rages into Rocky Mountain National Park.   Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith issued evacuation notices in the middle of the day Thursday. Those communities are those within the following boundaries:

“North border of Fall River Road, south border of Highway 36, west border of Elm Road, and the east border of Wonderview,” the county wrote in an emergency message. The exit route from the area for evacuees is Highway 34 eastbound.

Thomas Booth lives on west side of Estes Park and got the order to evacuate.

Thomas Booth lives on west side of Estes Park and got the order to evacuate. (credit: CBS)

The wildfire burned a shocking 100,000 acres on Wednesday and crept past the national park’s western territory.

RELATED: Rocky Mountain National Park Closed To Visitors Due To East Troublesome Fire

  The fire is within about 10 miles of the Cameron Peak Fire burn area, and some fear the two will soon merge.  

As for the Cameron Peak Fire, Larimer County Sheriff’s office says some evacuations away from Estes Park will be lifted on Thursday.

Those curious about the status of their evacuations are encouraged to visit NOCOALERTS.org.

Dillon Thomas

Comments

Leave a Reply