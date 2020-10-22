AMBER ALERTAurora police searching for Sabrina Walls and children Demarcus & Marcus Thomas
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — A Shift Commander with the Denver Fire Department suffered only minor injuries after a rollover accident while “running code” to a call Thursday evening.

The unidentified commander’s SUV was hit by a civilian’s car at Colfax Avenue and Osage Street just before 7 p.m.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

It rolled, trapping the commander until other fire department personnel arrived and removed some of the wreckage to free him.

He was responding lights and sirens to another incident.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

He was transported to the hospital, Denver Fire spokesman Greg Pixley told CBS4.

A Shift Commander is in charge of the entire department during a 24-hour shift.

 

 

 

