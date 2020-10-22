Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A Shift Commander with the Denver Fire Department suffered only minor injuries after a rollover accident while “running code” to a call Thursday evening.
The unidentified commander’s SUV was hit by a civilian’s car at Colfax Avenue and Osage Street just before 7 p.m.
It rolled, trapping the commander until other fire department personnel arrived and removed some of the wreckage to free him.
He was responding lights and sirens to another incident.
He was transported to the hospital, Denver Fire spokesman Greg Pixley told CBS4.
A Shift Commander is in charge of the entire department during a 24-hour shift.