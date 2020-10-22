Why Tim Patrick Has Become The Broncos Top ReceiverWith the Broncos riding high on a two-game winning streak, Tim Patrick has stepped up to lead the team's passing attack.

Survey: Many Sports Fans Are Ready To Return To Indoor EventsThe highest number of regular eventgoers who would feel comfortable attending a game indoors is at 59 percent, with the arenas at 25 percent capacity.

Is The Denver Broncos Defense Really Blitzing As Much As We Think?In recent weeks, the Broncos have manufactured ways to get after the quarterback with some key pass rushers missing. The extra pressure has been effective.

Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena'There's a new name for Pepsi Center in Denver. Get ready to go to the Ball Arena.

NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.