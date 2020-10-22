COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Travelers flying out of Colorado Springs will have more options starting in 2021. Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday they are expanding to Colorado’s second-largest city.
“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our community and look forward to the positive economic and cultural impact it will have,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. “Whenever I have discussed air service in Colorado Springs with our citizens, they inevitably ask about Southwest Airlines.”
💙❤️💛 🤍 SWA ➡️✈️🏔️COS@SouthwestAir announced service to COS today starting in 2021.
👀 Keep your eyes peeled for future announcements about flights and fares.
🔗https://t.co/LLQV2oSo19#COShasHeart #FlyCOS #ColoradosSmallAirport #WannaGetAway pic.twitter.com/UE7aK8S5Gg
— Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) October 22, 2020
Service will begin sometime in the first half of 2021, with more details including schedules and fares, announced soon.