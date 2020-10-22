Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are looking for 3-year-old Marcus Thomas and 5-year-old Demarcus Thomas, who may be with their mother Sabrina Wells. Police believe they may be victims of foul play.
Police say they are believed to be traveling in Sabrina’s 2006 black Ford Fusion with Colorado license plate CES-661.
The mother “has not beeen seen or heard from since Monday, which is completely out of character for her,” Aurora PD Agent Faith Goodrich told CBS4.
Multiple investigators have been on the case since 6 p.m. Wednesday, she added, and they grow more concerned as information continued to roll in.
The trio may have gone – or been taken – westward toward Las Vegas, Goodrich said.