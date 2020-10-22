Wildlife May Be More Visible As They Are Pushed Out Of Fire ZonesColorado Parks and Wildlife says people who live in the vicinity of a fire may see an increased animal sightings and remind people to give them their space.

Reality Check: Proposition 114Proposition 114 asks how far you think the state should go to relocate an endangered species here. Political specialist Shaun Boyd gives an ad opposed to the measure a reality check.

Fire Crews In Colorado Struggle With Personnel ShortagesIt takes an army to fight blazes like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. They are just two of the many burning in Colorado. But it's even tougher when it comes at the end of the fire season.

Evacuees Fill East Troublesome Fire Fill Loveland HotelThe Embassy Suites was designated as a shelter but quickly filled up on Thursday.

Wildfire Forces Residents Out Of Estes Park And Into PandemicThick smoke moved into Estes Park Thursday as the East Troublesome Fire jumped over the Continental Divide and into Rocky Mountain National Park -- forcing residents out into the coronavirus pandemic.

Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire RagesCBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people in neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school to get out.

