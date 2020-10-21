DENVER (CBS4)– With the change in weather headed to Colorado this weekend, Triple A is warning drivers to winterize their vehicles now before the cold and snow hit. Some of the most common calls into the automotive group involve a dead battery, low tire pressure, old or worn out wiper blades and faulty brakes.
All of those things can be checked before the winter-like weather descends on Colorado.
Triple A also recommends snow tires for drivers who are traveling in snow or mountainous conditions often. They also warn drivers to drive depending on conditions and don’t rely too much on 4-wheel drive.
Snow is in the forecast to hit Colorado on Saturday with below freezing temperatures on Sunday.