CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– With the change in weather headed to Colorado this weekend, Triple A is warning drivers to winterize their vehicles now before the cold and snow hit. Some of the most common calls into the automotive group involve a dead battery, low tire pressure, old or worn out wiper blades and faulty brakes.

Cars drive along Highway 36 during an early season snow storm on September 9, 2020 in Boulder. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

All of those things can be checked before the winter-like weather descends on Colorado.

RELATED: Colorado Weather: Two Cold Fronts May Take Us From Fire To Snow

Triple A also recommends snow tires for drivers who are traveling in snow or mountainous conditions often. They also warn drivers to drive depending on conditions and don’t rely too much on 4-wheel drive.

Snow is in the forecast to hit Colorado on Saturday with below freezing temperatures on Sunday.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply