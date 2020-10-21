By Brian Madden
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – “On to Fresno!”
That’s the reaction from Colorado State football Head Coach Steve Addazio when his course of action changed swiftly after his team learned they would not play New Mexico this weekend in Fort Collins due to COVID-19.
“Just quickly try and see (if we could) find another game. Is there anything we could do? … Practice against somebody? Play a game? Scrimmage?”
If it was up to the Rams, they would have lined up against the Lobos at home.
“We were ready to play, set to play, and the best thing for us would have been to play,” Addazio said.
Now, CSU’s attention is to play Fresno State next Thursday in California. Not only is their game schedule adjusted, but so is their practice routine. They will scrimmage against themselves Thursday.
It’s a fluid situation. Addazio will be cautious with the Rams. He will try to find the proper balance as they prepare for their new initial opponent.
“How you schedule here, you have to be careful,” said Addazio. “I think you have got to be careful now, you just don’t get monotonous and stale and you kind of lose your stinger.”
“Here’s our new change, let’s go,” he said.
The CSU Rams are scheduled, for now, to play football at Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8pm MT. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.