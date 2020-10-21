Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More school districts in Colorado are exploring the possibility of having students return to remote learning. Adams 12 Five Star Schools is expected to approve a transition for students in grades 6-12 to fulltime remote learning.
That plan could be in place for the rest of the fall semester.
Adams County School District 14 has already moved to all virtual learning through Dec. 17.
Elementary students in Denver Public Schools returned to in-person for grades 2-5 on Wednesday. Middle school and high school students in DPS were set to return to a hybrid learning model on the same day, but DPS officials delayed that start for two weeks. Instead, those grades will remain on a remote learning plan.