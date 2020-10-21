NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.

'On To Fresno' Says CSU Rams Head Coach Steve Addazio After New Mexico Game CancellationColorado State football head coach Steve Addazio's course of action changed swiftly after his team learned they would not play New Mexico this weekend.

Brandon McManus Is On A Roll, Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week AgainTwo consecutive games, two consecutive AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That's what Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has achieved in the past two NFL games he's played in.

Broncos Country Complains Less Than Most NFL Fanbases, Survey Finds5,000 NFL fans were asked which fan bases were the worst when it came to complaining about their teams. Broncos fans were voted as one of the fan bases that complain least.

Broncos Hold Virtual Meeting With UCHealth Cancer Patients: 'Nothing Will Stop Us From Being There For Each Other'Several Broncos players made a virtual visit with cancer patients from the UCHealth system following the team's big win over the New England Patriots.