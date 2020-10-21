DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared support for Pope Francis’ statement on LGBTQ Catholics. In a documentary released Wednesday, the pope endorsed civil unions for the first time as pope, and said in an interview for the film that, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”
The pope also says same-sex couples deserve legal protections for their relationship. He further endorsed civil unions of same-sex couples.
“This is joyous news. Pope Francis has spoken up for the protection of our environment, our planet, and now His Holiness is using this voice to speak in support of LGBTQ people. America has undergone a remarkable transformation as a country when it comes to expanding and protecting LGBTQ rights but it didn’t happen overnight and it is our shared hope that the Pope’s statements can help ensure more equality around the world with members and leaders of the Catholic Church leading the way with love and acceptance,” Polis said in a statement on Wednesday.
Polis has publicly shared his relationship with First Gentleman and Polis’ husband, Marlon Reis.
— Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) October 8, 2020
The documentary premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.