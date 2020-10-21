CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) –  A local artist is helping give back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Pat Milbery teamed up with Yasso, a Boulder-based frozen Greek yogurt company.

(credit: CBS)

Together, they’re creating a new mural at the club at 8th Street and Inca to help spread joy during trying times.

“You’re working from home, you’re a parent. Everyone has experienced some sort of hardship in the nature of this time so I think something like this mural everyone can take a moment to enjoy it,” said Taylor Hunt, a Yasso spokesperson.

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers will be handing out goodies for the next three days.

Comments

Leave a Reply