DENVER (CBS4) – A local artist is helping give back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Pat Milbery teamed up with Yasso, a Boulder-based frozen Greek yogurt company.
Together, they’re creating a new mural at the club at 8th Street and Inca to help spread joy during trying times.
“You’re working from home, you’re a parent. Everyone has experienced some sort of hardship in the nature of this time so I think something like this mural everyone can take a moment to enjoy it,” said Taylor Hunt, a Yasso spokesperson.
Volunteers will be handing out goodies for the next three days.