DENVER (CBS4) — A lawyer representing television security guard Matthew Dolloff told a Denver judge Wednesday that there was “obvious evidence of self-defense” in the fatal shooting of Lee Keltner. The shooting happened on Oct. 10 during opposing right- and left-leaning rallies downtown — a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” counterprotest.

Dolloff, 30, was hired by 9News to protect staff members through the security company Pinkerton. Records show he did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city. He faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of Keltner, 49, who attended the “Patriot Muster” rally.

Public defender Valerie Cole also asked a judge during a brief morning court hearing to consider lowering Dolloff’s $500,000 bond so he could have a chance of being released from jail. Judge Shelley Gilman said she would leave a decision on bond to the judge who would be handling the case going forward.

Dolloff appeared by video from jail, where he has been held since being arrested moments after the shooting. He wore green scrubs and a surgical mask, answering “Yes, your honor” to questions from the judge about the legal process and his rights.

Video from bystanders, including the TV producer Dolloff was working with at the time, and photos from The Denver Post show Keltner at first arguing with a Black man wearing a Black Guns Matter T-shirt before getting into an altercation with Dolloff. Cellphone video from the unnamed TV producer suggests Keltner was upset that the original argument was being recorded.

RELATED: Man Who Argued With Keltner Moments Before He Was Killed Says He Fears For His Life

The video shows Keltner, holding a spray can, walking out of view. A man’s voice — it’s unclear if it’s Keltner — is heard saying the area was no place for cameras. “Get the cameras out of here or I’m going to f— you up,” the unidentified man says. Keltner and Dolloff are then shown scuffling before the video stops.

Photos from the Post show Dolloff pointing his gun at Keltner as he fires what police said was pepper spray at Dolloff before Keltner falls to the ground.

When the TV producer resumes filming after the shooting, he tells arriving police that he is with the press and that the man who was shot “was going to get me.” He also says the security guard shot Keltner because Keltner used mace.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)