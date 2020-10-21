CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City Police Department announced Wednesday that funeral services for Detective Curt Holland will be a private event for family and friends. Holland, 37, was killed Friday night during a traffic accident while on duty. The police department shared a photo of a police vehicle that is serving as a temporary memorial.

(credit: Commerce City Police)

A second driver, Francesca Dominguez, 31, also lost her life in the three-vehicle crash.

The Colorado State Patrol said a pickup truck was headed south on Highway 2 when it struck Holland’s unmarked Commerce City SUV, which was headed north. Dominguez was also headed north.

Francesca Dominguez (credit: Colorado)

A temporary memorial has been set up for Dominguez at the site.

(credit: Commerce City Police)

CSP said alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with injuries.

Holland is survived by his wife Amanda, daughter Nora June, born in 2016, and son Bennett Lee, who was born in February of this year.

(credit: Holland Family)

Private services for Holland will be officiated by Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Arvada. Mourners are welcome to leave memories and condolences with his family by signing a virtual Tribute Wall.

As Detective Holland’s family plans his memorial service, they have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation (cofallenhero.org) or the Colorado Police Officers Foundation (ColoradoPoliceFoundation.org).
“The family wishes to give back to these organizations that are helping them through this tragedy,” the Commerce City Police Department wrote on Facebook.
If you would like to donate to Det. Holland’s family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-detective-curt-holland (GoFundMe donations will go entirely to the family).
If you wish to support the family of Francesca Dominguez, visit http://bit.ly/FDominguez for donation information.
Dominguez is described as “a gentle soul who loves Disney and Harry Potter and expressed herself through her art. She was loved by many and loved by many.”

