COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City Police Department announced Wednesday that funeral services for Detective Curt Holland will be a private event for family and friends. Holland, 37, was killed Friday night during a traffic accident while on duty. The police department shared a photo of a police vehicle that is serving as a temporary memorial.
A second driver, Francesca Dominguez, 31, also lost her life in the three-vehicle crash.
The Colorado State Patrol said a pickup truck was headed south on Highway 2 when it struck Holland’s unmarked Commerce City SUV, which was headed north. Dominguez was also headed north.
A temporary memorial has been set up for Dominguez at the site.
CSP said alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with injuries.
Holland is survived by his wife Amanda, daughter Nora June, born in 2016, and son Bennett Lee, who was born in February of this year.
Private services for Holland will be officiated by Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Arvada. Mourners are welcome to leave memories and condolences with his family by signing a virtual Tribute Wall.