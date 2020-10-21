GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Windy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon. Large amounts of smoke could be see from the Front Range.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for those on the east side of the highway between mile post 5 and Highway 40. Willow Creek Reservoir is included in this area.
The fire is burning west of Lake Granby and Grand Lake. Fire officials say the fire crossed Hwy 125 at Cabin Creek toward Lake Granby and Grand Lake.
Crews expected strong wind speeds as a red flag warning remains in place for that area.
The fire has burned an estimated 30,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon and is 10% contained. Nearly 300 people are helping fight the fire, and officials say more people are arriving.
The expectation earlier Wednesday was smoke from the northwest and southeast edges of the fire would provide a shadow on the northeastern finger of the fire — slowing its growth toward Hwy 125.
In addition to satellite views, you can also see the #EastTroublesomeFire rapidly intensify on the FAA webcam at Kremmling (looking NE) from this 6 hour loop #cowx #cofirehttps://t.co/p3kPYcVmSf pic.twitter.com/BJQPpBhNjm
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 21, 2020
Crews have set up hose lays and sprinklers around structures along the highway.