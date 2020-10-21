As The Holiday Travel Season Gets Closer More States And Cities Are Putting Restrictions On TravelersDue to rising coronavirus cases in some states other states and cities are putting travel restrictions in places for travelers.

The State Is Appealing A Federal Judge's Decision To Allow Two Denver Area Churches To Go Without Mask Or Attendance LimitsThe State of Colorado is appealing a federal judge’s decision to allow two Denver metro area churches to go without masks or attendance limits for indoor services.

Boulder Restaurants Open Arms To Wildfire Evacuees & FirefightersTwo restaurants in Boulder are helping wildfire victims and firefighters. The Black Cat Bistro and Bramble and Hare handed out soup, salad and bread on Wednesday.

'It's Politics': Head Of DSST Charter Accuses School Board Of Putting Politics Before KidsDenver's school board is under fire from a charter school director and families who say the board is playing politics with kids education. The battle comes to a head Thursday when the board will vote on whether to allow Rachel B. Noel Middle School in Northeast Denver to add a high school.

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon. Large amounts of smoke could be see from the Front Range.

CSU Was Awarded A $75,000 Grant For Pet CancerThe money will be used for the universities pet cancer fund.

