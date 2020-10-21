CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The CalWood Fire has forced a mandatory evacuation for people living in Lyons Park Estates. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are going door-to-door to make sure no one is left behind.

CalWood Fire in Boulder County (credit: CBS)

Because of the shift in winds forecasted for evening hours, and how that might change the fire’s behavior, residents are being urged to evacuate during the daylight hours and avoid having to leave their homes in the middle of the night.

The CalWood Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres since it started on Saturday. It is 21% contained as of Wednesday.

Residents evacuating are urged to be prepared for the change in weather and to winterize their property because it is unclear when they will be able to return.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, those evacuating are asked to go east on Hwy 66 to N. 75th, turn south, and take Diagonal Hwy (SH119) into Boulder. (U.S. 36 is still closed between St. Vrain (north) and Nebo (south) to allow for active firefighting operations.)

