CSU Was Awarded A $75,000 Grant For Pet CancerThe money will be used for the universities pet cancer fund.

38 minutes ago

Boulder County Targets Underserved Community In Coronavirus Testing Outreach ProgramBoulder County is working with a testing developer and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to make sure everyone has access to free and readily-available COVID-19 testing. The coordinated effort specifically targets the underserved and at-risk populations in Boulder County.

42 minutes ago

Shifting Winds In CalWood Fire Forces Evacuation For Lyons Park Estates ResidentsThe CalWood Fire has forced a mandatory evacuation for people living in Lyons Park Estates. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office are going door-to-door to make sure no one is left behind.

42 minutes ago

Triple A Colorado Urges Drivers To Winterize Vehicles Now, Before Snow FallsWith the change in weather headed to Colorado this weekend, Triple A is warning drivers to winterize their vehicles now before the cold and snow hit.

43 minutes ago

Boulder Fugitive Gary Allen Baker Arrested In South CarolinaA fugitive from Boulder on the run from domestic violence charges for the past two months was finally tracked down thousands of miles away. Gary Allen Baker was arrested in Hilton Head, South Carolina after a pursuit and standoff.

43 minutes ago

'Joyous News': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Pope's Stance On Same-Sex Relationships Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared support for Pope Francis' statement on LGBTQ Catholics. In a documentary released Wednesday, the pope endorsed civil unions for the first time as pope, and said in an interview for the film that, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”

43 minutes ago