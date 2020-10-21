DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Wednesday that extends the eviction moratorium for those who have been impacted by coronavirus. The recommendations outlined in the executive order come from the Special Eviction Prevention Task Force formed in August in response to housing challenges due to COVID-19.
“This Executive Order amends and extends Executive Order D 223, reaffirming and clarifying the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s national eviction moratorium and protecting residential and commercial tenants at risk for eviction who were economically harmed by COVID-19. We must take additional steps to provide relief to Colorado renters and small businesses,” the Governor’s Executive Order reads.
Those who can prove a financial hardship due to coronavirus will be exempt from eviction, at least until the end of the year.
Last week, Polis signed an executive order that included previous recommendations from the task force that include:
- Continuation of the CDC notice requirement, including in Spanish with DOLA’s notice template.
- Suspension of the assessment and accumulation of late fees and interest until December 31, 2020.
- Continuation of the 30-day extended period to cure for both commercial and residential evictions.
- Directs the Executive Director of DOLA to continue working with landlords to implement the model rent repayment agreements created by DOLA to assist individuals who are unable to pay rent because they have been impacted by financial hardship due to COVID-19.
- Encourages municipalities to remove limits on the number of unrelated persons who can live in a single household and on the number of days that hotel rooms may be occupied.
Those executive orders will remain in place until the end of the year.