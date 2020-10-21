FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State University has received a $75,000 grant to help treat pets with cancer. Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo donated funds to support pet cancer treatment at 11 universities across the country, including CSU’s Flint Animal Cancer Center.
“[The Petco Foundation] continues its support to pet parents to help with the cost of pet cancer treatment, with an $825,000 investment to the top veterinarian oncology universities for pet cancer treatment funds, bringing their total commitment to over $5.2 million to date.”
Since 2010, the Petco Foundation, in partnership with Blue Buffalo, have invested more than $16 million in the fight against pet cancer.
The National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research estimates 6 million dogs and nearly 6 million cats are impacted by cancer each year, making it the No. 1 disease-related killer of dogs and cats, officials said.
“This generous grant from the Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo pet cancer treatment fund ensures money isn’t a barrier to care,” said Dr. Susan Lana, Oncology Service Chief at CSU Flint Animal Cancer Center. “Not only do pets receive the care they need, but these cases also allow our team an opportunity to learn and advance care for future pet patients.”