DENVER(CBS4)- We are watching two cold fronts that are on the way to Colorado that may deliver some much needed precipitation to our region. The first front will arrive on Thursday.

Ahead of this system the winds will be strengthening over the mountains and foothills for Wednesday. There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger Wednesday afternoon with gusts getting up to 40 mph!

Thursday’s front will cool temperatures down statewide and possible drop a rain/snow mix or even just flurries overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

The cold wave expected late Saturday into Sunday will drop Denver and the Front Range into the deep freeze and possible bring in significant snow.

Here are two early models that indicate the Sunday snow could really add up. The snow totals are not set in stone and could change over the course of the next few days. We publish them here just to let you know that the potential exists for good, measurable snow Sunday and Monday. If these hold true there is the potential for 6 to 10 inches of snow in the Denver metro area and the Front Range.

As Sunday gets closer the Colorado Weather Center will have a better handle on exactly how much snow your neighborhood may see and how much will stick. With temperatures dropping below freezing for at least two days more snow may stick with the Sunday/Monday storm system.