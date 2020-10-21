BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The CalWood Fire has forced a mandatory evacuation for people living in Lyons Park Estates. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are going door-to-door to make sure no one is left behind.
Because of the shift in winds forecasted for evening hours, and how that might change the fire’s behavior, residents are being urged to evacuate during the daylight hours and avoid having to leave their homes in the middle of the night.
Due to fire behavior seen on the #CalWoodFire and the forecasted wind event for the overnight hours @BldrCOSheriff is issuing an evacuation order for Lyons Park Estates to allow residents time to safely evacuate and prevent any evacuations being needed in the middle of the night.
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 21, 2020
The CalWood Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres since it started on Saturday. It is 21% contained as of Wednesday.
Deputies are currently going door-to-door making notifications to all Lyons Park Estates residences. All residents being evacuated should think about any winterization that needs to be completed to their property due to the possible incoming winter weather. #CalWoodFire
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 21, 2020
Residents evacuating are urged to be prepared for the change in weather and to winterize their property because it is unclear when they will be able to return.
According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, those evacuating are asked to go east on Hwy 66 to N. 75th, turn south, and take Diagonal Hwy (SH119) into Boulder. (U.S. 36 is still closed between St. Vrain (north) and Nebo (south) to allow for active firefighting operations.)