By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Two consecutive games, two consecutive AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That’s what Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus has achieved in the past two NFL games he’s played in.

Brandon McManus kicks a field goal at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Brandon McManus kicks a field goal at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. (credit: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sunday during the Broncos win over the Patriots McManus went 6-for-6, making field goals of 45, 44, 27, 52, 20 and 54 yards. The Broncos won 18-12. In the Oct. 1 win over the Jets, the last game the Broncos played in, McManus also put in a special performance and also gained the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos reacts with teammates after kicking a field goal during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 18, 2020.

Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos reacts with teammates after kicking a field goal during the second half. (credit: Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

McManus has only missed one field goal this season. He’s 12-for-13 with a 92.3% conversion rate. He already has five field goals of 50 yards or more, and is now tied with kicker Justin Tucker for most career games in NFL history with multiple 50-yard field goals. They both have 6.

Only one other Broncos has ever achieved AFC Player of the Week recognition in consecutive games within a season. The only ever time it was done in the 2000 season when running back Mike Anderson did it.

