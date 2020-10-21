(CBS4) – Two consecutive games, two consecutive AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That’s what Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus has achieved in the past two NFL games he’s played in.
On Sunday during the Broncos win over the Patriots McManus went 6-for-6, making field goals of 45, 44, 27, 52, 20 and 54 yards. The Broncos won 18-12. In the Oct. 1 win over the Jets, the last game the Broncos played in, McManus also put in a special performance and also gained the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
McManus has only missed one field goal this season. He’s 12-for-13 with a 92.3% conversion rate. He already has five field goals of 50 yards or more, and is now tied with kicker Justin Tucker for most career games in NFL history with multiple 50-yard field goals. They both have 6.
Only one other Broncos has ever achieved AFC Player of the Week recognition in consecutive games within a season. The only ever time it was done in the 2000 season when running back Mike Anderson did it.