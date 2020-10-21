CBSN DenverWatch Now
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two restaurants in Boulder are helping wildfire victims and firefighters. The Black Cat Bistro and Bramble and Hare handed out soup, salad and bread on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The restaurants also shared their WiFi to help evacuees rest and recharge.

“It helps a lot to know that people are thinking about you and helping you out,” Steve Arney said.

(credit: CBS)

The restaurants are no strangers to opening their doors. They’ve helped the community during the coronavirus pandemic and during the 2013 floods.

