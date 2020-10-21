Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two restaurants in Boulder are helping wildfire victims and firefighters. The Black Cat Bistro and Bramble and Hare handed out soup, salad and bread on Wednesday.
The restaurants also shared their WiFi to help evacuees rest and recharge.
“It helps a lot to know that people are thinking about you and helping you out,” Steve Arney said.
The restaurants are no strangers to opening their doors. They’ve helped the community during the coronavirus pandemic and during the 2013 floods.