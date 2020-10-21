Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fugitive from Boulder on the run from domestic violence charges for the past two months was finally tracked down thousands of miles away. Gary Allen Baker was arrested in Hilton Head, South Carolina after a pursuit and standoff.
Police in Boulder said they received a warrant in August to arrest Baker on domestic violence charges. He was already on parole for stalking and domestic violence.
Multiple agencies helped Boulder police track him down. He was found in Hilton Head, SC. After a pursuit and a barricade standoff with authorities, Baker was taken into custody for both Boulder Police Department and state patrol warrants for his arrest.