DENVER (CBS4) – The American Cancer Society had to cancel its large scale Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk due to COVID-19. But the organization has come up with some innovative ways to raise funds throughout October.

“We have a scavenger hunt that you can take part in through the entire month of October, whenever it’s convenient for you. You can register, donate and fundraise at MakingStridesWalk.org/denverco. This fun scavenger hunt around Downtown Denver will take you around the city. You can visit places like Sculpture Park, and Larimer Square. And my favorite part, for those 21 and older, you can finish at the Denver Beer Company with a special coupon for a Princess Yum Yum beer,” said Kelly Moran, the Executive Director in the Rocky Mountain Area of the American Cancer Society.

Participants of the Scavenger Hunt are encouraged to take pictures at each of the stops and post them to social media, tagging the American Cancer Society. You can earn points. You can also earn points for doing a Safer-At-Home 5K and posting to social media, and making a donation to the organization. For every 25 points earned, your name is entered for a drawing of a grand prize.

“We are hoping to raise $160,000 this year to support both breast cancer research and programs,” Moran told CBS4.

A big part of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is a celebration of survivors. This year, the American Cancer Society celebrated survivors with goody bags that were distributed through a COVID-safe, socially distanced pick-up. And they help a virtual yoga class in honor of those who beat the disease.

Coronavirus has disrupted almost every aspect of this year, but the American Cancer Society wants to remind people that making care of their health is still an important priority.

“2020 and the COVID pandemic has put a lot at risk right now, and that definitely includes the fight against breast cancer. This year in Colorado, an estimated 4,530 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 641 women will die from the disease. So I would be remiss if I didn’t say, ‘Ladies, now would be a good time to think about your annual screening, and go ahead and get that scheduled.’” Moran said.

LINK: Register for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer