CBS’ top-rated daytime game shows, The Price Is Right hosted by Drew Carey and Let’s Make A Deal hosted by Wayne Brady, will each have three new themed primetime specials to be broadcast in October, November and December 2020. The Price Is Right primetime specials will air on Tuesday, October 27th from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT, Monday, November 2nd from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT and another date to be announced. Let’s Make A Deal makes its primetime debut Tuesday, October 27th from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, followed by an episode on Monday, December 21st from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT and the third special to be announced at a later date.

In addition to both shows revealing newly redesigned, socially distanced sets, Let’s Make A Deal will feature a virtual wall with contestants from across the country and prizing that’s bigger than anything the show has seen in its 57-year run. Also, traders will have a shot at winning $100K hidden in golden envelopes throughout each special.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, The Price Is Right At Night (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Let’s Make A Deal Primetime (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) air back to back, as they both salute front-line and essential workers by welcoming them to play on the iconic game shows. The Price Is Right host Drew Carey thanks the front-line workers for their dedicated service to communities while contestants have the opportunity to play favorite games, including “Cliff Hangers,” and win amazing prizes, such as luxury cars, a travel trailer and cash. On Let’s Make A Deal, host Wayne Brady will perform an opening number, and the contestants will be comprised of essential workers. Traders will play “Smash for Cash” and “Car Pong,” and have a chance to win luxury cars, a recreational vehicle and up to $100K.

The Price Is Right At Night welcomes the cast of the hit CBS comedy The Neighborhood to “come on down” on Monday, November 2nd from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. For the first time ever, stars play all six games as individual contestants when Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan test their knowledge of prices for The Boys and Girls Club of America. In addition, fans at home will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including a showcase, by entering at www.priceisright.com. Additional details for the final The Price Is Right At Night special of 2020 will be announced at a later date.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Let’s Make A Deal Primetime (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) will be decked out for the holiday with Christmas decorations, and festively themed games and deals. On the third primetime episode, special guest Phil Keoghan, host of CBS’ The Amazing Race and Tough As Nails, joins Let’s Make A Deal Primetime to present one lucky trader with an outdoor adventure-themed trip of a lifetime. The airdate for this episode will be announced at a later date.

In daytime, The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal premiere their 49th and 12th daytime seasons, respectively, on Monday, November 16th. Check your local listings for more information.