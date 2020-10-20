CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wished a member of his cabinet well after the man was sent to help fight the Cameron Peak Fire. The governor says Dan Gibbs serves as a the Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director.

Dan Gibbs (credit: Jared Polis)

“Thank you to Dan and all the brave firefighters working hard to fight these devastating fire,” Polis said on social media.

(credit: Jared Polis)

There are more than 1,500 people helping fight the fire. It is the largest fire in Colorado’s history.

It has burned 205,005 acres. It is 51% contained.

