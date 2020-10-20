Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wished a member of his cabinet well after the man was sent to help fight the Cameron Peak Fire. The governor says Dan Gibbs serves as a the Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director.
“Thank you to Dan and all the brave firefighters working hard to fight these devastating fire,” Polis said on social media.
There are more than 1,500 people helping fight the fire. It is the largest fire in Colorado’s history.
It has burned 205,005 acres. It is 51% contained.
