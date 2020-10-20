DENVER (CBS4) – The first group of Americans to enlist directly into the Space Force took their Oath of Enlistment in Denver on Tuesday morning.
U.S. Space Force Deputy Commander, Major General Stephen Whiting, presided over the historic ceremony.
The three new Space Force enlistees will “ship out” to Air Force Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas.
Space Force was founded last December and the initial headquarters for Space Command is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. There will also be a Space Force unit at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.
Another group of four enlistees took the oath in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday.
#MakingHistory! Today the first #USSF trainees were officially sworn in to @SpaceForceDoD. So proud to have you on the team & look forward to your basic training graduation! #SemperSupra! pic.twitter.com/NJ1hnYKNeQ
— Gen. Jay Raymond (@SpaceForceCSO) October 20, 2020
