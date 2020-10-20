CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Denver News, United States Space Force

DENVER (CBS4) – The first group of Americans to enlist directly into the Space Force took their Oath of Enlistment in Denver on Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

U.S. Space Force Deputy Commander, Major General Stephen Whiting, presided over the historic ceremony.

The three new Space Force enlistees will “ship out” to Air Force Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas.

(credit: CBS)

Space Force was founded last December and the initial headquarters for Space Command is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. There will also be a Space Force unit at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

Another group of four enlistees took the oath in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Comments (2)
  1. TomTancredoFan says:
    October 20, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Those four enlistees look like Starbucks baristas.

    Reply
  2. JR says:
    October 20, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Are you going to show the video from the Denver MEPS Enlistment Ceremony? The video up now is from Baltimore.
    Thank you

    Reply

