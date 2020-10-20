DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are looking for four people seen in a stolen car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Christopher Patton, 26, was riding an electric scooter with a group of friends when he was hit and killed at the intersection of Arapahoe and 14th streets, near the Denver Center for Performing Arts, on Sept. 7.

Video of the crash was captured by Denver’s HALO cameras and police said they were looking for a 2005-2010 silver two-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

During a news conference on Tuesday, police said they found the car — and it had been reported stolen 24 hours before the crash. Now they are looking for three men and a woman seen with the car during that 24 hours.

Cameras at a convenience store captured images of the four people getting out of the car, entering the store and then getting back into the car.

“We’re asking if you recognize yourself in these photos, or if anyone recognizes these four individuals to notify the Denver Police Department, as we would like to speak with these individuals and ask them questions,” Sgt. Stephanie Linkus said Tuesday.

Investigators also shared video of the car captured 15 minutes before Patton was hit.

“The vehicle is shown pulling into the alley between Stout and California on 15th Street,” Linkus stated. “This is right next to the AC Hotel downtown.”

“The vehicle pulls into this alley three individuals walk up to the vehicle. One of them opens the car door on the passenger side points and walks away from the vehicle,” Linkus said. It’s unknown why these individuals walked up to this vehicle, but we also asked if you recognize yourself in this video, or if anyone recognizes these parties or remembers anything from this evening to notify us as well.”

“We would like to know if you can give us any information on who’s driving this vehicle, or even a description of the driver or passenger or any occupants in this vehicle.”

Patton was visiting Denver with a group of friends.

If he had not been killed, he would be celebrating his 27th birthday on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. There is now a $5,000 reward in this case.