Temperatures will climb ahead of our next cold front on Thursday. We will head into the low 70s on Wednesday, with gusty wind ahead of that front.
A Red Flag Warning will be in place for the foothills and central Colorado as gusts could top 35-40 mph. Even if you aren’t in a Red Flag area, we know how dry our state is. Continue to take precautions outside to help prevent more fires.
We drop to the 60s on Thursday, but really plummet behind the front on Friday to the 40s! We rebound a bit on Saturday, but that is very short lived as a more powerful front moves in on Sunday. This one knocks us to below freezing for highs and brings the much needed snow to our state! We may finally get some moisture in this state.
Temperatures will be very cold overnight later this week, and will stay that way well into next week. If you can’t blow out your sprinklers, at least make a plan to drain them.