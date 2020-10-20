DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools launched a coronavirus dashboard to help parents get an idea of the number of cases in the state’s largest school district. The dashboard also details information on the number of students and staff in quarantine.
Students in grades 2-5 will resume in-person learning on Wednesday.
Superintendent Susana Cordova says she is confident student will adapt well to the number of changes they face.
“We’re not really finding significant issues with students wearing masks. For example, I know that was something that lots of people had concerns around, but we’re definitely finding adherence to that is really high,” Cordova said.
District officials say the dashboard will be updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays for now.
RELATED: Denver Public Schools Delays Return To In-Person Learning For Middle, High School Amid Coronavirus Spike