(CBS4)- After their big win over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, seven Denver Broncos players took some time to meet with cancer patients from the UC Health system. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the visit looked a little bit different this year, but still had the same heart.

Normally, players make the trip to the hospital in October as part of the “Fight Like A Bronco” initiative. This year, the trip was virtual with the players and cancer patients meeting over Zoom to talk, play games and hear the personal stories of the patients.

Broncos Tim Patrick, Malik Reed, Bradley Chubb, McTelvin Agim, Derrek Tuszka, and Sam Martin all joined a call with the patients. For Patrick, he wanted to continued the legacy of his father.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick: “My dad had cancer and the way he carried himself trying to help people and always putting other people first, it gives me no excuse not to want to do the same.”

His teammate, linebacker Bradley Chubb made a comparison between the fight against cancer and football, advising the patients not to let the highs be too high or the lows to be too low.

“You’re going to have ups, you’re going to have downs. But, you can’t let the highs get you too up and the lows get you too down,” said Chubb.

While coronavirus stopped the group from having some fun in person, they played a game of virtual Scattergories, with plenty of laughs to go around. In the end, linebacker Malik Reed left the group with some encouraging parting words, promising to let nothing stop them from being there to help with the fight.

“Even through COVID and whatever may come, nothing will stop us from being there for each other,” said Reed.