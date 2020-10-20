Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live to recap the Broncos 18-12 win over the Patriots.

(CBS4) – Shelby Harris had a big hand in the Broncos win on Sunday. His tip of a Cam Newton pass led to an interception, one of three turnovers the Broncos forced in their victory.

“I’m so proud of my guys, man, it’s crazy. I’ve been here four years and how many times in these last four years have we been in a game like that and lost? And we finally pulled it out,” said Harris recapping the win.

“We stuck together as a team for the whole game throughout adversity. This could be a defining win for us to really accelerate us and help us make that next step.”

Harris has a knack for pass deflections at the line of scrimmage, something he credits to his basketball days. Harris has given himself the honor of having the best hands in the NFL.

“It’s an honorable title bestowed upon myself by myself and so I’m going to keep going with it,” Harris said with a smile on Monday.

The Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 2:25 and the game can be seen on CBS4.