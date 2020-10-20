DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will include more dry, breezy, and mild weather for all of Colorado. Denver and the Front Range will see temperatures soar into the 70s as more wildfire smoke reaches the urban corridor.

The conditions will not help firefighters who continue working toward increased containment of several fires mainly in Boulder, Larimer, and Grand Counties.

Smoke primarily from the East Troublesome fire north of Hot Sulfur Springs should reach the Denver metro area during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday which has prompted another Air Quality Alert for the Front Range. Air quality will suffer and visibility will be poor.

Similar weather will continue into Wednesday and part of Thursday before the first of several cold fronts arrives in Colorado. The front will kickoff at least 7 consecutive days with below normal temperatures and some days will be far below normal.

The colder weather will certainly help with the fire fight but moisture would help more than cooler temperatures.

Fortunately, the weather models are trending wetter for the second half of the upcoming weekend. And it appears temperatures will be cold enough that almost all of the moisture that reaches the state should be in the form of snow including the Denver metro area. There is almost always uncertainly on snowfall amounts more than 5 days away from a possible snow event. But at this time, it appears likely the metro area will get at least minor accumulation.

It could mean a winter-like wonderland for the Broncos game with the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Mile High. It’s possible temperatures stay below freezing during the entire game.

It could be just before Halloween when temperatures finally return to normal.