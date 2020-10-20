DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado is among the latest states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order. It requires people to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving from states and territories seeing high COVID-19 case counts.
Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Texas, and West Virginia will be added to the list starting Friday. The list now includes 30 states and and Puerto Rico, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
“This is a sign that we all need to double down on COVID precautions: wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, practicing social distancing, limiting interaction with those not in your COVID ‘bubble’ and staying home if sick,” Chicago Department of Public Health officials said in a statement to CBS4 partner WBBM-TV.
This comes amid an increase in the number of positive tests and a rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, which also has officials warning about a so-called second wave of cases. Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was worried enough about people letting their guard down about the virus that she asked city residents to stop hosting events such as dinner parties and card games.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate in Illinois as of Tuesday was 5.5%.