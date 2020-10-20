OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today!OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016, the spacecraft is on a mission to get a piece of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth.

Gov. Polis Signs Executive Order To Help With Election SecurityCyber Defense Specialists from the Colorado National Guard will help on Election Day.

Aurora City Council Votes To Ban No-Knock WarrantsThe measure passed with a 7-3 vote.

'Wild Animals Are Not Pets': Tynette Housley Fined $1,000, Admits To Raising Deer That Gored NeighborShe kept the deer in her Black Forest home, then in her garage and ultimately on her property before the attack on her neighbor that left her hospitalized.

Colorado Unemployment Rate Decreased Slightly In September Over August NumbersThe unemployment rate in September was at 6.4% which is slightly down from the 6.7% reported in August.

The First Group Of Direct Enlistees Into Space Force Took Their Oath TodaySpace Force has its first group of direct enlistees. A group in Denver as well as in Baltimore, Maryland took the enlistment oath today.

